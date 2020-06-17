Blind students' association wants final year exams to be cancelled

As there is no clarity on whether final year exams will be conducted or not amid the coronavirus scare and due to the differences between the state government led by Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray and governor Bhagat Singh Koshiyari, students are in state of confusion.

Reportedly as students wing vehemently raising the demand of cancellation of the final year exams, now the Andh Vidyarthi Sanghatna (blind students' association) too jumped in the battle and has written to the CM and Governor on June 12 stating that if the final year exams are not cancelled it may cause a lot of inconvenience to blind students who have already left for their home towns in different districts during the lockdown.

Sunil Rathod, President of the state blind students association told the Free Press Journal, "In this pandemic we are creating awareness of maintaining social distancing so that no person comes in contact with COVID positive individuals. But for blind people maintaining social distancing will be very difficult. Therefore, if exams are held there are higher chances of blind students being exposed to the risk. Moreover, the blind students appearing for final year exams have to rely on writers. In this pandemic, how will the writers be available or arranged? No parent will allow them amid the crisis. Considering the seriousness of the issue it is good to cancel the exams of sixth semester and grade the students based on their fifth semester's exam marks that they have attained."

Rathod himself is a final year student of Bachelor of Arts (BA) studying in Mumbai University. Due to lockdown he left for his hometown which in Nanded.

He asserted, "Like me there are nearly 2,000 blind students from across Maharashtra who are taking education from Mumbai and Pune universities. As several come from remote villages due to lack of educational institutions at their native places, holding exams now in such a pandemic situation will cause a lot of difficulties and danger their health."

Besides, as several hostels and colleges have been converted into COVID care treatment centre in Mumbai and Pune, which is a coronavirus hotspot. If students now return to appear for their final year exams where they will stay, Rathod questioned.