BKC eateries forced to shut down for PM really; Blackout in food court too

Mumbai: The food court at Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC) witnesses huge crowd every evening when several families and office staff are seen to enjoy their dinner. However, the food court was in complete darkness and no visitors were allowed in any of the restaurants here, due to the Prime Minister Narendra Modi's rally.

Mumbai Police had asked eateries to pull down their shutters and asked the food court too shut down for Modi's rally which was held on the adjoining Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority's (MMRDA) ground. Police said these were security measures and had issued a notice asking the restaurant owners to keep their outlets closed between 1-11pm. Besides, the police also issued a warning in their notice saying, legal action will be initiated against those restaurants which do not adhere to their instructions.

Restaurants have suffered losses and several restaurant managers requesting confidentiality expressed their anguish against this move. A manager of a plush restaurant said, "Every evening, a lot of people come here to spend time leisurely over drinks and dinner. However today we were told to keep the place shut since Modi was addressing a rally. We had to turn down our patrons which is not in our favour. This has not gone down well with many, since we received the police notice only a day before and had to make last minute calls for cancellation of reservations. We have incurred huge losses for one day."

Another eatery manager added, "We are left with no option but to follow the instructions."