BKC-Chunabhatti connector: MMRDA proposes traffic dispersal plan

Mumbai: The Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) has proposed a traffic dispersal plan for the newly-built Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC)-Chunabhatti-Eastern Express Highway (EEH) connector.

The vehicular traffic coming from the Santacruz-Chembur Link Road (SCLR) and Sion-Dharavi Link Road to BKC will get split once the connector is unveiled for the public.

The authority expects substantial traffic coming to BKC from this connector in the morning peak hours and a reverse direction flow in the evening.

To disperse the traffic smoothly coming from the BKC connector, the National Stock Exchange junction on the Bandra-Kurla Link Road is opened and signals have been installed to allow traffic movement towards the Kalanagar junction by providing a left turn towards the Bandra government colony and the Western Express Highway (WEH) by moving straight, and towards Kurla and the Lal Bahadur Shastri (LBS) Marg by taking a right turn at the respective signals. Sufficient signages have been installed to guide the traffic towards their destination.