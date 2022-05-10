BJP’s strategy to corner MVA over OBC quota in local bodies backfires

Opposition party cut a sorry figure as SC ruled there will be no quota in pending local body polls in Madhya Pradesh for non-completion of triple test

None of the BJP leaders including Fadnavis offered comment on SC ruling but remained silent

Bhujbal and Patole lashed out at Fadnavis & BJP blaming them for OBC losing political quota

Bhujbal demands that Centre should issue ordinance to restore OBC quota

Mumbai: BJP’s strategy to corner the Shiv Sena-led Maha Vikas Aghadi government on the scrapping of 27% quota for OBCs in local bodies backfired after the Supreme Court on Tuesday ruled there will be no OBC quota in pending local body polls in the saffron party-led Madhya Pradesh. Last week after the apex court had directed the State Election Commission to declare a pre-poll process for the elections to the civic and local bodies in Maharashtra, BJP had stepped up its attack against the MVA government terming it ‘’killers’’ of the OBC quota. Leader of Opposition Devendra Fadnavis was at the forefront blaming the state government for wasting two years in the compilation of empirical data of OBCs, which was part of the triple test the state has to pass. He had also accused the MVA government of being "dishonest’’ about protecting the OBC quota.

However, BJP today cut a sorry figure after the apex court also asked the Shivraj Chauhan led government in Madhya Pradesh to complete the compilation of empirical data of OBCs and ruled that MP Backward Class Welfare Commission’s report "by itself is not triple test compliance". None of the BJP leaders including Fadnavis today offered their comment on the apex court ruling but remained silent despite repeated attempts to reach out to them.

However, a senior NCP minister Chhagan Bhujbal, who heads the Samata Parishad, lashed out at BJP alleging that it has now fallen in its own trap. Bhujbal, who is a veteran OBC leader, claimed that RSS, which is BJP’s parent organisation, has been in favour of scrapping of all reservations in the country.

Bhujbal held BJP responsible for OBCs losing their quota across the country and demanded that it should be restored at the earliest by seeking the intervention of the Prime Minister. Further, the Centre should issue an ordinance to restore the OBC quota in local bodies, he said.

‘’No state in the entire country has completed the triple test. Even the BJP-ruled states have not done the triple test. However, some BJP activists in a bid to create problems for the MVA government, filed petitions in the court. This has cost the country heavily as OBCs are now left with no quota. BJP has fallen in the pit that they dig to trap the MVA government,’’ claimed Bhujbal.

‘’MVA government was pleading with the Centre to share empirical data of OBCs. Had that been given the OBC reservation in the country today would not have been threatened. Solicitor General Tushar Mehta was defending the Madhya Pradesh government. BJP tried to play a double game,’’ alleged Bhujbal.

Moreover, the NCP’s ally Congress also slammed BJP and Fadnavis in particular. State Congress chief Nana Patole said, ‘’The apex court order has exposed opposition leader Devendra Fadnavis's hypocrisy who has been blaming the Congress and the MVA government on the issue of OBC reservation. It has become even clearer that the BJP is the killer of OBCs' political reservation.’’

‘’Devendra Fadnavis and BJP leaders are repeatedly trying to mislead the people of the state by lying regarding the OBC reservations. Fadnavis was the CM for five years and yet he did nothing to save the reservation. The BJP only wants the votes of the OBC community and does not want the OBCs to benefit from reservations or government schemes. If the BJP really wants to give OBC reservation, then the central government should take immediate action and restore the political reservation of OBCs,’’ said Patole.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Tuesday, May 10, 2022, 09:25 PM IST