BJP’s ‘Operation Lotus’ will fail in Maharashtra: Thorat

Mumbai: Congress party in Maharashtra on Tuesday led a blistering attack against the BJP saying that its attempt to carry out ‘’Operation Lotus’’ on the lines of Karnataka and Madhya Pradesh will not succeed in the state. Maharashtra Pradesh Congress Committee President and Revenue Minister Balasaheb Thorat denied rumours that the Congress has been sidelined and not taken into confidence by Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray in the decision making and day-to-day government functioning.

‘’There has been proper coordination among MVA partners and the BJP is spreading misinformation about instability which is totally wrong. BJP’s Operation Lotus will fail in the state. There is no question of the Congress party leaving the state government,’’ Thorat said. He further stated that there was nothing to worry about the MVA government's survival as it is stable and functioning properly.

The Revenue Minister claimed, "BJP leaders in the state are greedy for power. They cannot think of helping the government in the current situation. They are trying to destabilise the government."

To a question why no Congress leader is seen around Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray or NCP chief Sharad Pawar, Thorat said, "We are in touch with each other over phones. Nothing should be read into such appearances or disappearances".

Thorat’s statement comes hours after the Congress MP Rahul Gandhi said that his party is not a key decision-maker but supporting the state government. He, however, said the Maharashtra government required full support of the Centre as the state is fighting a very difficult battle.