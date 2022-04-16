BJP’s Navi Mumbai unit celebrates birthday of social reformer Mahatma Jyotiba Phule

The Shirvane School and Junior College Nerul celebrated the birth anniversary of the great Indian social reformist, Mahatma Jyotiba Phule. The event was organized by the Navi Mumbai unit of BJP and the district president Ramchandra Gharat paid a visit.

Gharat motivated students by discussing Phule and asked them to follow his path. He also mentioned notable works done by Phule in areas. “Phule was an anti-caste social reformer and writer. He worked in many fields, including the eradication of untouchability and the caste system,” said Gharat, adding his efforts in educating women and oppressed caste people are commendable.

On the occasion, Maharashtra IT Cell Chief Satish Nikam, and other party members were present.

“Phule seeded revolutionary ideas of a new modern and an equitable society that was later adopted by the rest of India,” added Gharat.

Published on: Saturday, April 16, 2022, 10:06 AM IST