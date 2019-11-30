BJP wanted excuse to run away: NCP

Mumbai: The NCP on Saturday accused the BJP of running away from the House after the opposition party staged a walkout before the Uddhav Thackeray-led Maha Vikas Aghadi government faced a floor test.

The Shiv Sena-NCP-Congress alliance government passed the floor test with 169 votes in favour. The BJP’s 105 MLAs walked out before head count began in the 288-member House.

BJP MLAs objected to convening of the session and also NCP leader Dilip Walse Patil’s appointment as pro-tem Speaker in place of BJP’s Kalidas Kolambkar before walking out.

The NCP’s chief spokesperson Nawab Malik said Walse Patil was appointed as pro-tem Speaker with Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari’s consent. The session too was convened after Koshyari’s approval, he said.

“They wanted some excuse to run away, that’s why all this (ruckus). Devendra ji (BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis) should take lessons from (senior BJP leader Eknath) Khadse on how an opposition leader should work,” Malik said.

NCP MP Supriya Sule too said that the BJP ran away from floor test.

“We are absolutely democratic. We will not stifle their (opposition’s) voice. For us, the battle is not personal. We will win their hearts with love,” she said.

“Maharashtra never saw vindictive approach. Our government will not work in a vindictive manner... They (the BJP) ran away when the floor test was on,” Sule said.

Congress leader and former chief minister Ashok Chavan said Fadnavis should have welcomed his successor Uddhav Thackeray with open heart.

“But instead he raised minor technical issues. This was not right,” Chavan said.

Will urge Guv to suspend Assembly proceedings: BJP

Mumbai: Former Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Saturday said that he will submit a letter to the Governor asking him to suspend the proceedings of the Legislative Assembly as the session is “unconstitutional” and “illegal”.

“We are going to submit a letter to the Governor asking him to suspend the proceedings of the House, and that the House should follow the Constitution,” said Devendra Fadnavis after opposition staged a walkout of Assembly ahead of the floor test.

“This session is unconstitutional and illegal. Appointment of Pro-tem Speaker was also unconstitutional,” he said.

Uddhav introduces his ministers

MUMBAI: Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray introduced six members of his ministerial council in the state Legislative Assembly on Saturday. Eknath Shinde and Subhash Desai (Shiv Sena), Jayant Patil and Chhagan Bhujbal (NCP) and Balasaheb Thorat and Nitin Raut (Cong) had taken oath as ministers at Thackeray's swearing-in ceremony held at Shivaji Park. Thackeray introduced the ministers during the special session of the 14th state Legislative Assembly, before facing the floor test. Shinde and Desai were health and industries ministers respectively in the previous Fadnavis govt. Bhujbal was a deputy CM, while Patil had held portfolios like finance and rural development during the 15 years rule of the Congress-NCP till 2014.