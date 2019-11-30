BJP walks out, crying foul; all in a night's work, quips Sena's Eknath Shinde

Mumbai: The Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA), of the Shiv Sena, Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) and Congress, sailed through the trust vote on Saturday, finally bringing down the curtains on the six-week long political drama.

However, a new drama began on the floor of the House at the special three-day session of the new assembly, with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) staging a walkout before the headcount of members began in the 288-member House. The boycott was to protest the "unlawful manner" in which the ministers were sworn in and the House session convened, BJP legislature unit leader Devendra Fadnavis said.

On the floor test being conducted on the pro-tem Speaker's watch, Fadnavis said this was done as the government was scared of losing the trust vote under a regular speaker.

"They were afraid their government would collapse had there been a regular Speaker...That's why we walked out. We are going to write to the governor saying the business was not transacted in line with the Constitution," he said.

Fadnavis alleged the MVA had flouted the norms of a special assembly session. The three main constituents of the MVA, were in such dread of the floor test that the test was not being conducted through secret ballot and this was a breach of the law, he charged. Fadnavis also objected to replacement of party MLA Kalidas Kolambkar as the pro-tem speaker with NCP's Dilip Walse Patil.

He vociferously accused the MVA of carrying out late-night manoeuvres and claimed his party was informed about the floor test at the unearthly hour of 1 am and because of this last-minute information, not all the BJP members could make it to the session.

The leader of the Sena's legislature party, Eknath Shinde, had a ready retort to this. “Ha khel saara raatricha (These are night games which you started)", he said, referring to the hush-hush early morning swearing-in of Fadnavis last Saturday, for a term which lasted 80 hours.

Pro-tem Speaker Dilip Walse Patil informed Fadnavis, the session was being conducted in accordance with the Supreme Court orders and the Constitution.

“Maharashtra was going through a political crisis and the Constitution has given the SC the right to order an immediate floor test, to curtail unlawful practices like horse-trading. The vote will be conducted by headcount to ensure there is complete transparency,” asserted Patil. But the BJP leaders were in no mood to heed Patil's statement and continued shouting slogans, which culminated in their eventual walkout.

In the one-hour long special legislative session on Saturday, the Uddhav Thackeray-led government passed the floor test with 169 votes, 24 votes more than the majority mark of 145. No member voted against the motion, while two legislators of the All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul-Muslimeen (AIMIM) and one MLA each from the Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) and Communist Party of India (Marxist) (CPIM) chose to stay neutral.

However, after the trust vote, the AIMIM extended support to the government, stating it would cooperate in every possible manner to ensure smooth governance.

With the trust vote out of the way, Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray began the session by invoking Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, Dr BR Ambedkar and Savitribai and Jyotiba Phule, saying they were the leaders who had made Maharashtra what it was now.

“We began the session swearing by Shivaji Maharaj, Babasaheb Ambedkar and Savitribai and Jyotiba Phule. If the BJP is stung by the use of these names, we will take those names again and again because children who don't acknowledge their parents, don't deserve to live,” said a fiery Uddhav, sporting a fiery saffron turban.

Drawing comparisons with Shivaji, Uddhav stated, his government did not believe in swordfights but at the same time, would not let anybody stand in the way of the progress of Maharashtra.

Taking a jibe at the former CM Devendra Fadnavis, who had, unfailingly stated in every pre-poll rally that there was no opposition in the state and it would be a cinch for the BJP to reclaim power, NCP legislator Chhagan Bhujbal said, the MVA had made Fadnavis's dream come true, as he had been so concerned about the lack of opposition.

“Ahead of the elections Fadnavisji seemed concerned there was no opposition. Now, by making the BJP sit in the Opposition, we have been successful in giving the people of Maharashtra a solid opposition,” mocked Bhujbal.