BJP to protest against the state government today

While the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is all set to protest against the Maha Vikas Aghadi government in the state on Friday, Shiv Sena has termed this protest as a stunt. Congress reminded BJP that despite their failure during the floods, Congress never agitated against the then Devendra Fadnavis government.

“BJP workers will protest against the government from their homes or backyards by wearing black strips and holding placards condemning the Uddhav Thackeray government. The government has failed to fight COVID-19. Due to mismanagement of this government, lives of people are in danger,” a press statement issued by BJP regarding their Save Maharashtra agitation stated.

Leader of Opposition Devendra Fadnavis will participate in this agitation at the BJP headquarters in Mumbai at 11am. State president Chandrakant Patil will participate from Kolhapur.

“Chandrakant Patil has announced an agitation against the state government. This agitation is nothing but a stunt,” said Subhash Desai, a senior leader of Shiv Sena and Industry Minister in the state government.

“In the last week, the CM held a meeting of the leaders of political parties. In the meeting, Patil gave some suggestions and many of them were implemented by the state government. Then why is he now doing this stunt?,” asked Desai.

“If BJP wants to point out loopholes in the government’s functioning, it should advise Gujarat Chief minister to douse the discontent in the minds of migrant labourers in Surat. When the administration and government is fighting against the virus, it should focus on building confidence in the public and should not agitate. BJP should work and help people. Then, the public will respect them. If you are doing this just to get limelight in the media, then you are misguided. We have 4.5 years for the election and to do politics,” Desai added.

“It is unfortunate that while the administration, doctors and police are fighting against the virus, BJP, instead of participating in this war, is fighting with the government. We, as a responsible opposition party, did not agitate despite irresponsible statements, photo opportunities and failure during the flood situation in the state,” Congress spokesperson Sachin Sawant said.