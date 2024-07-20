BJP To Launch 'Maharashtra Abhiyan' To Rebuild Party's Image Ahead Of State Assembly Polls

Representational Image

Pune: Learning the lessons from the debacle in Maharashtra in the recent Lok Sabha polls, the BJP leadership has decided to focus on changing the perception about the party among voters and countering the opposition party narrative which hurt them in the last elections.

The party has decided that it would fight on at least 135 or more assembly seats out of the 288 in the state and being open to getting new alliance partners even after the polls are over.

About 'Maharashtra Abhiyan'

BJP in Maharashtra is all set to launch its 'Maharashtra Abhiyan' with a grand state convention to be held on Sunday at Balewadi sports complex in Pune. The convention will see Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, BJP state president Chandrashekhar Bawankule and several BJP ministers from Union and state governments.

“It will be a daylong event where top leaders of the party will guide the party activists and supporters and speak on various issues. We are fully prepared for this, and we have planned to address over 5,000 party activists,” Keshav Upadhyay, chief state spokesperson told the FPJ on Friday.

Speaking with the FPJ, a party leader who handles the social media for the BJP said, “We have realised that the fake narrative set by the opposition claiming that BJP-led NDA wants to make changes in the Constitution of India damaged us in state. We have worked out a plan to convey to the voters from all sections of the society that there is no such plan. Secondly, we want to send the message out that the BJP is not against any community or caste. We will take everybody along, and it is Modi ji's vision that the party as well as the NDA government should basically focus on development and removing poverty.”

Decision Made To Fight Not Less Than 135 Seats In The Assembly Polls

The BJP in its brainstorming session in Mumbai where party's central observers Ashwini Vaishnav and Bhupendra Yadav were present, unanimously decided that they should fight not less than 135 seats in the upcoming assembly polls. The party feels that in the next term of the Mahayuti government, the BJP must again have over 100 MLAs in the assembly and perhaps claim the CM's position. Reportedly, CM Eknath Shinde has demanded 90 seats in the seat sharing formula.

“We feel that in Marathwada region we suffered damage in the Lok Sabha contest because of the agitation over demand for reservation. In fact, the reservation for the Maratha community was first announced when Devendra Fadnavis was the CM. We want to change the perception among the voters. We feel if Eknath Shinde takes the lead in Marathwada and contests more seats there, we will be able to tide over this challenge. Similarly, we feel Ajit Pawar can take a bigger share of seats in Western Maharashtra region,” said a BJP leader from Marathwada