BJP to appoint vigilantes in all wards to monitor work

Mumbai: The BJP plans to appoint vigilantes in all 236 wards in the city to closely monitor the work of BMC administrator Iqbal Singh Chahal, BJP MLA Ashish Shelar said on Wednesday.

The municipal commissioner was appointed as the administrator after the tenure of the Shiv Sena-ruled corporation came to an end on Monday. With all other committees, including the standing committee, now dissolved, all decisions pertaining to expenditure will be solely taken by Chahal.

Shelar said, “For the last five years, the BJP has minutely watched the working of ruling Shiv Sena. Now, an administrator has been appointed in the BMC, and white collar crimes may increase. Henceforth, the BJP will be more vigilant and will monitor the administrator’s work.”

He said even MLAs and MPs will monitor the work of the administration. Shelar said the ward boundaries were changed because Shiv Sena was paranoid about its defeat.

“Boundaries of around 140 wards have been changed; 52 wards of BJP corporators have been changed. Shiv Sena has done this out of fear,” he said.

Shelar also expressed confidence in winning the forthcoming civic elections.

He said, “Shiv Sena has never come to power in the BMC singlehandedly. If you look at the past, you will see they always got between 75 and 105 seats on their own and came to power with smaller parties and independents. But, the BMC is completing 134 years this year. Electing 134 corporators of the BJP is our target.”

Published on: Thursday, March 10, 2022, 08:31 AM IST