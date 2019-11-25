BJP tasks leaders for weaning away MLA

Mumbai: In a meeting of legislators of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), which was supposedly held to formulate strategies to comfortably pass out the floor test scheduled on November 30, party high command have deputed BJP leaders Narayan Rane, Ganesh Naik, Radhakrishna Vikhe Patil and Babanrao Pachpute with the task of breaking away legislators from Sena, Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) and Congress.

Sources clarified that Rane, a BJP member of the Parliament who was a former Congressman, has been given the chief responsibility of getting the MLAs into the BJP’s fold.

Vikhe Patil also switched sides from Congress to BJP ahead of the October 21 assembly poll. Naik and Pachpute also switched sides from the NCP. However, all the leaders refrained from making a comment on the matter, but Vikhe Patil gave a cryptic and open to interpretation reply after the meeting, stating, “I have good relation with all the MLAs”.

In a surprising turnaround of events, NCP leader Ajit Pawar, broke away from his party and sworn as the deputy Chief Minister on Saturday early morning with Devendra Fadnavis, who was sworn as the CM.

The BJP is now huddling to prove majority on the floor test to be held on November 30. Reportedly, the saffron party is trying to break MLAs from the NCP and the Congress to reach the 145 mark in the legislature, required for sustaining the government.

Meanwhile, after the meeting, BJP leader Ashish Shelar affirmed BJP is slated to win the floor test as everything is strategised. He also blamed the Shiv Sena of insulting the Mahayuti (former Sena-BJP alliance).

“We have strategised our modus operandi, BJP will comfortably pass the floor test” said Shelar.

“The Sena has insulted the people’s mandate who voted for BJP-Sena alliance. Maharashtra has seen a positive environment after BJP-NCP coalition was announced,” he added.

The meeting was also attended by union minister Piyush Goyal, CM Devendra Fadnavis and BJP state president Chandrakant Patil.