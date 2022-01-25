BJP targets Shiv Sena over Congress’ announcement on inauguration of Tipu Sultan Maidan

BJP has targeted the Shiv Sena over the Congress party’s announcement on the inauguration of “Tipu Sultan Maidan” on Republic Day in Malad, north Mumbai by the Mumbai District Guardian Minister Aslam Shaikh.

BJP leader and party National Spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla shared a photograph of hoarding of the “Tipu Sultan Maidan” that will be inaugurated in Mumbai on January 26.

‘’Shiv Sena gives lectures on Hindutva. Does Sena oppose or support it? If you oppose it,then why not stop it? Or was it another compromise for power? Just like you abandoned Savarkar ji,’’ said Poonawalla in a tweet.

Tipu Sultan is a controversial historical figure, who was known for being one of the most ruthless Islamic invaders in South India.

