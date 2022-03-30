BJP targets CM Uddhav Thackeray over restrictions on public celebration of festivals

Mumbai: The BJP on Tuesday hit out at Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray over the possibility of restrictions on the public celebration of festivals like Gudi Padwa that falls on April 2.

BJP leader Ashish Shelar alleged that whenever it comes to Hindu festivals, “it seems the CM’s hand gets paralysed.”

He said Ram Navami is on April 10 and Hindus should be allowed to take out processions on both the days.

“These are auspicious occasions for us,” he said.

Published on: Wednesday, March 30, 2022, 08:34 AM IST