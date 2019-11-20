BJP takes on Shiv Sena at BEST meet

Mumbai: The result of BJP’s ousting of Shiv Sena from the NDA was seen in the BEST Committee meeting on Tuesday. The BJP attacked Sena for the poor condition of Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport (BEST) undertaking, and as a result the BEST venture today saw a spate of conflicts between the two parties.

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) is providing crores to help revive BEST. However, there has not been any improvement in its operations. Despite the BMC giving a grant of Rs 22 crore to bring it to profit, the financial situation of BEST has not improved.

Salaries of BEST workers are not given on time, said senior BJP councillor and Best Committee member Prakash Gangadhare attacking Sena. The staff colonies are in bad condition and they do not get repaired, he added blaming the administration for it.