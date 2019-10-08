BJP supporters thanked Amit Shah for abrogating Article 370 in a very unique way

Beed: Bharatiya Janata Party President and Union Home Minister Amit Shah was given a rousing reception here on Tuesday where he arrived to lend a muscle to a show of strength organised by the Munde sisters.

Shah was received by Maharashtra Minister Pankaja Munde, her sister and MP Pritam Munde and others, with a procession of people carrying 370 Tricolours, symbolizing the recent abrogation of Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir. On the dais, he performed an 'aarti' before an image of the revered saint Bhawanbaba and later donned a traditional Maharashtrian 'pheta' (headgear) amidst huge applause in the presence of Speaker Haribhau Bagade and other dignitaries.

Shah specially arrived in Beed to attend the annual Dussehra rally organized by the Munde sisters, in the district which is the stronghold of the family of the late Union Minister Gopinath Munde.