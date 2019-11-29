BJP slams Uddhav Thackeray, calls him 'Godse Bhakt'

A day after Uddhav Thackeray was sworn-in as the Chief Minister of Maharashtra, BJP has slammed Shiv Sena chief and also called him 'Godse Bhakt'.
Taking a dig at Thackeray, Rajya Sabha MP and BJP National Spokesperson GVL Narasimha Rao offered his congratulations to the "Godse Bhakt" and said the Sena supremo and his party MLAs had pledged their loyalty with the "Sultanate". Rao on Twitter said that Uddhav Thackeray should also consider renaming party's mouthpiece Saamna as "Sonia Nama".
"Congratulations to "Godse Bhakt" Uddhav Thackeray on taking over as CM of Maharashtra. You & your MLAs have pledged loyalty to Sultanete. Complete this surrender by renaming Saamna "Sonia Nama". They won't tolerate your nonsensical editorials dished out in your third rate paper," Rao tweeted.
Shiv Sena chief Thackeray and six others from Shiv Sena, Congress and NCP were sworn-in at the historic Shivaji Park in Mumbai on Thursday evening. Thackeray, the leader of Maha Vikas Aghadi of Sena-NCP-Congress, took oath as the 18th Chief Minister of Maharashtra who is also the first person in his family to hold the post.
