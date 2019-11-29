BJP slams Uddhav Thackeray, calls him 'Godse Bhakt'

A day after Uddhav Thackeray was sworn-in as the Chief Minister of Maharashtra, BJP has slammed Shiv Sena chief and also called him 'Godse Bhakt'.

Taking a dig at Thackeray, Rajya Sabha MP and BJP National Spokesperson GVL Narasimha Rao offered his congratulations to the "Godse Bhakt" and said the Sena supremo and his party MLAs had pledged their loyalty with the "Sultanate". Rao on Twitter said that Uddhav Thackeray should also consider renaming party's mouthpiece Saamna as "Sonia Nama".