BJP, Shiv Sena rebels don’t withdraw their papers

Thane: Two rebel condidates Narendra Pawar, sitting BJP MLA from Kalyan west, and Dhananjay Bodare, who is a leader from Shiv Sena party from Kalyan East have refused to withdraw their nomination. With this, the contest on both the seats have become interesting.

Monday was the last day of nomination withdrawal for the assembly election. Narendra Pawar, the sitting BJP MLA from Kalyan (West) seat, who had been unhappy with party leaders and had filed his nomination as an Independent candidate, had refused to withdraw his nomination against the Shiv Sena’s candidate, Vishwanath Bhoir.

From Kalyan (East), Shiv Sena’s Bodare has filed his nomination as an independent candidate against Gaikwad. Bodare is the four-time corporator from Kalyan and opposition leader in the Kalyan Dombivli Muncipal Corporation (KDMC).

Pawar had come to the election office to withdraw his nomination, but when he came to know that Shiv Sena’s rebel Dhananjay Bodare from Kalyan (East) was not withdrawing his nomination against BJP candidate Ganpat Gaikwad, Pawar also refused to withdraw fro the electoral battle. BJP had given its Kalyan (West) seat to its alliance Shiv Sena candidate.

In Bhiwandi, Santosh Shetty who was president of Bhiwandi city from BJP, was also unhappy with party leaders and now contested from Bhiwandi East from Congress ticket against BJP-Sena alliance candidate Rupesh Mahatre, the 2-time sitting MLA.

In Ulhasnagar, whereas in Ulhasnagar city Jyoti Pappu Kalani is contesting on NCP ticket against BJP candidate Kumar Ailani.

NCP sitting MLA Jyoti Pappu Kalani had earlier resigned from NCP hoping to get a BJP ticket from Ulhasnagar for her daughter-in-law and Ulhasnagar mayor Pancham Kalani from BJP.

But at the end, BJP ticket has been given to Kumar Ailani, who is president of BJP from Ulhasnagar. Now, the NCP chief again put his trust in the Kalani family and given them a ticket from Ulhasnagar.