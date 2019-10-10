BJP, Shiv Sena fails to implement poll promise of zero property tax in flats measuring up to 500 sqft

Two-and-a-half years back during civic polls, the BJP and Shiv Sena had made a poll promise in which they had said that a property tax waiver for flats measuring up to 500 sqft.

According to Mid-Day, Congress and NCP, on the other hand, have promised a property tax waiver for the whole state. The state government amended the Mumbai Municipal Corporation Act,1888 in March this as per a BMC proposal for the waiver. However, the government resolution only amended section 140 (C) of the Act which caters to the general tax component. A general tax is merely 10 per cent to 30 per cent of the total property tax whereas the other components such as water tax, stormwater drainage tax, BMC education cess, state education cess, employment guarantee cess, tree cess, road tax, etc remain in force.

Nawab Malik, chief spokesperson of the Nationalist Congress Party told the leading daily, "Sena-BJP failed to implement the zero property tax policy. We are promising it for the whole state. They don't know how to run a government and how to implement ideas successfully." But BJP defended itself, Ashish Shelar told Mid-Day that the government has already passed a property tax-waiver bill. But the next amendment needs to protect other corporations' income too.