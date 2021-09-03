BJP, Shiv Sena continue war of words over Governor's delay in approving MLCs

A day after Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray met Governor BS Koshyari urging him for the nomination of 12 persons in the state council without further delays, Shiv Sena and BJP engaged in a verbal duel. Sena MP Sanjay Raut said the 12 names recommended by the state cabinet way back in November last year were not Talibani or goons.

“If there is pressure, the Governor should tell that. There has been no history of conflict between the Raj Bhavan and the government so far. If there is, the Raj Bhavan should think about it,” he noted.

Raut however, said, “I think the Governor will take a positive decision after yesterday’s meeting. It seems the atmosphere there (Raj Bhavan) was good as the photos with smiles were published in today’s papers. Now the Governor should show his decision through action.”

Raut said there is no need for the High Court to intervene in this matter as the Governor has to approve the names recommended by the state cabinet. “They have not come from the Taliban neither they are goons. The 12 people come from different fields. Therefore, the Governor should take a decision at the earliest,” he noted.

However, BJP leader and former minister Sudhir Mungantiwar said if Thackeray had met the Governor on the issue of nomination of 12 persons in the upper house then it is quite unfortunate.

Mungantiwar slammed the state government for curtailing legislative sessions, closure of temples while permit rooms are opened. ‘’New COVID 19 variants will attack legislature, temples but not the permit rooms,’’ he said.

MUngantiwar reiterated that if the Thackeray led delegation had met Governor on the nomination of 12 persons in the state council it is really unfortunate.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Friday, September 03, 2021, 01:59 AM IST