BJP-Shinde Faction together aiming to win 45 Lok Sabha and 200 Legislative Assembly seats: Bawankule

State BJP President Chandrashekhar Bawankule | File

The BJP on Tuesday said it along with the Eknath Shinde-led Balasahebanchi Shiv Sena, has set an ambitious target of winning more than 45 of the total 48 Lok Sabha seats and over 200 of the total 288 assembly seats in Maharashtra. State BJP chief Chandrashekhar Bawankule, who was in the power loom town Bhiwandi, said, ‘’Due to the double engine government at the centre and Maharashtra, a lot of development work has been done. These development works will be conveyed to the common people through the organisation. We will achieve the goal of winning more than 45 Lok Sabha seats and more than 200 Legislative Assembly seats with Balasahebanchi Shiv Sena in the upcoming Lok Sabha and assembly elections by strengthening the organisation.’’

Campaign to thank the PM from beneficiaries of schemes

‘’Thank you Modiji beneficiary contact campaign has been implemented across the state in the last few months. In this campaign, the beneficiaries of the Modi government's schemes are directly contacted and letters are sent from them thanking Prime Minister Modi. Through initiatives like Friends of BJP, eminent people from the society who agree with the views of the Bharatiya Janata Party and have faith in the leadership of Prime Minister Modi and Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis are being connected to the party organization. Various programs are being implemented across the state to strengthen the party organization up to the booth level,’’ said Bawankule.

'MVA govt didn't do any work for public'

The state BJP chief said that the Modi government has implemented many schemes for the welfare of the poor. At the same time, the decisions taken by the Modi government to make the country strong and prosperous are getting success. ‘’The Shinde-Fadnavis government in the state is planning welfare schemes for various social groups just like the Modi government. The Mahavikas Aghadi government, which had been in power for two and a half years, has not done any work for public welfare," Bawankule added.

'Facebook live govt' has been replaced: BJP Chief

Bawankule took a dig at the Uddhav Thackeray-led Maha Vikas Aghadi government saying that the ‘’Facebook Live Government’’ has gone and it has been replaced by an efficient government in the state. ‘’The BJP-Babasahebanchi Shiv Sena government has helped the farmers to the tune of Rs 7,000 crore and it has taken many decisions to speed up the development of Vidarbha and Marathwada in the recently held winter session of the state legislature,’’ he noted.