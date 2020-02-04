BJP-Sena 'understanding' derails MVA in MBMC

The adage that ‘there are no permanent friends or foes in politics’ was proved right in the general body meeting of the BJP-led MBMC on Friday.

Unfortunately, the foes turned out to be none other than BJP and Shiv Sena, who openly joined hands to pass controversial resolutions, including the change of a garden reserved plot for commercial use, bailing out Ravi Developments by giving nods, awarding development right certificates (DRC) in exchange of constructing cement roads, and modifying the development plan for an approach road to a private land under the guise of benefiting villagers.