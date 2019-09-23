BJP-Sena alliance mothballed: Talks to begin

Mumbai: Speaking on the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Shiv Sena coalition, Maharashtra chief minister, Devendra Fadnavis said, he is ‘concerned’ about the Sena-BJP alliance. This comes a day after union home minister and BJP president, Amit Shah stressed upon the fact, Fadnavis is going to be the next chief minister of the state soon after the legislative elections as the CM’s post belong to the BJP.

“I am concerned about the Sena-BJP alliance, as our discussions are yet to start. We will take a final call soon,” said Fadnavis, while addressing a press conference on Monday at the BJP headquarters, Nariman Point.

Underlining the importance of the saffron alliance, Fadnavis said, “Both and the parties are allied for the last twenty five years, the people of Maharashtra have confidence in us and we will soon take a final call,”

Over the last few weeks, the saffron alliance has hit rocky roads over seat sharing deadlock, for the assembly elections. Reportedly, the BJP offered Sena 126 seats, while keeping 162 seats for themselves. Sena is unhappy because they reminded BJP of the 50-50 sharing promise made to them.

Meanwhile, on the ongoing Aarey controversy, of cutting down of 2700 trees for the carshed, both the parties have stood against each other. The CM has backed the metro carshed project at Aarey, while Yuva Sena chief, Aaditya Thackeray has opposed felling the trees.

However earlier on Saturday, at a media conclave in the city, CM Fadnavis asserted, both Sena and BJP will contest the elections together, “There is full probability that BJP and Sena will participate the elections hand-in-hand,” he said.

With Aaditya contesting his maiden elections, there have been speculations of the Sena protege vying for the post of the CM. Though he is yet to comment on this topic, his primary agenda as of now is to address public grievances. Also, Fadnavis stated, if Sena agrees, Aaditya will be given the post of the deputy CM.