BJP seeks detailed inquiry into the killing of Thane MNS leader

Maharashtra BJP leader Pravin Darekar on Tuesday demanded a detailed inquiry into the gunning down of MNS leader Jameel Shaikh here.

Shaikh (49), president of a civic ward in Thane city, was shot dead by unidentified persons in Rabodi area here on Monday.

Darekar, the Leader of Opposition in the Legislative Council, called up the Thane Police Commissioner and sought a detailed inquiry into the killing of the Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) leader, the politician's aide said.

In a tweet, the BJP leader said women and senior citizens were also not safe in the state.

In a related development, Avinash Jadhav, chief of the MNS in Thane and Palghar districts, gave up security provided to him by the city police to protest attacks on his party colleagues.

In a letter to the police commissioner, Jadhav said in recent times, there have been attacks on at least three MNS office-bearers, two of which were fatal.

"When our activists and office-bearers are themselves not safe why should I move with security?" the MNS leader said in the letter released to the media here.

Meanwhile, the Thane police have not yet come out with any breakthrough in the Shaikh murder case.