Maharashtra Assembly elections: BJP Second list keeps Eknath Khadse, Vinod Tawade guessing

Mumbai: Even after much outrage being expressed for keeping the loyalist BJP leaders like Eknath Khadse and Vinod Tawade on waiting for their candidature, BJP has not announced their candidature in the second list.

BJP announced it's second list of candidates on Wednesday night. The list includes 14 names mostly from reserved categories. It was expected that the second list will have names of Eknath Khadse, Vinod Tawade, Chandrashekhar Bawankule.

But none of the prominent leaders could find their names mentioned in this list. Khadse has publicly hinted that CM Devendra Fadnavis is behind this episode. His Leva Patidar community has warned that they will vote against BJP.

Despite this BJP has chosen to keep him on waiting. The list includes name of Gopichand Padalkar , prominent Dhangar community leader who will fight against Ajit Pawar in Baramati. BJP has denied ticket to sitting legislator from Melghat, Prabhudas Bhilavekar and replaced him with Ramesh Mawaskar.

Setback for Jyoti Kalani Ulhasnagar legislator Jyoti Kalani resigned from NCP as she was promised seat for her or family member. She was demanding seat for her son.

But BJP's former legislator from this constituency Kumar Aaylani finally managed to get the nomination from party by defeating Kalani family in the race.

Meanwhile, anticipating that she may be BJP candidate, NCP announced candidature of Bharat Gangotri from NCP. This left Kalani family nowhere in Assembly election race.