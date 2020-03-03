BJP-ruled Parbhani local body passes anti-CAA, NRC resolution

But during Mahajandesh Yatra of Devendra Fadnavis for Assembly election, he and his 18 independent councilors joined BJP. This new development will certainly create new problems for him and Bordikar.

In the last month, a village named Islak near Ahmednagar city has also passed resolution against the CAA, NRC. The council chairman Vinod Borade said that the Nagar Parishad has 27 councilors including three co-opted members.

"The resolution was passed by majority without anyopposition on February 28," he added. He informed that even local public representatives were in favor of such a move.

Borade said he had summoned a meeting two days beforethe resolution was passed, as demanded by the members of the NCP, the Congress and seven councilors from the Muslim community.

" The passage of resolution was kept a secret. The General Body meeting of Selu was held on Friday. Borade moved this resolution and councilor Abdul Wahid Hamid seconded it. Out of 28 councilors present, 26 signed in support of this resolution.

But Shiv Sena's councilor Manish Kadam and Aasha Dishagat sought time to sign as they want to get clearance from the party high-command for this," told a local leader.

The CAA, which was passed by Parliament in December last year, grants Indian citizenship to non-Muslim immigrants from Pakistan, Afghanistan and Bangladesh who had settled inIndia before December 31, 2014.

The new citizenship law triggered protests in many parts of the country since then despite the repeated claims made by the ruling BJP that it will not take away anybody's citizenship.