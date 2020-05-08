BJP releases list of candidates for upcoming MLC elections, no ticket for Pankaja Munde, Eknath Khadse

Bharatiya Janta Party (BJP) on Tuesday released a list of candidates for the upcoming Maharashtra Legislative Council election.
BJP dropped to of its senior leaders Eknath Khadse, Pankaja Munde, instead fielded Praveen Datke, Ajit Gopchhade, Gopichand Padalkar, and Ranjit Singh Mohite Patil for state Legislative Council election.
As per a notification issued by the Election Commission, the last date for filing of the nominations is May 11 and the date for withdrawal is May 14. The polls are scheduled to take place on May 21 between 9 a.m. and 4 p.m.
The nine seats became vacant on April 24 this year, and on April 3 this year the Commission issued an order deferring the elections till further notice given the Covid-19 situation.
The upcoming biennial election to Maharashtra Legislative Council will provide an opportunity to Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray to mark his debut as a legislator, and it will also be interesting to see if there will be a contest for nine seats which are up for grabs.
The MLCs whose terms ended on April 24 are - Neelam Gorhe (Shiv Sena), Chandrakant Raghuvanshi, and Haribhau Rathod (Congress), Kiran Pawaskar, Hemant Takle, Anand Thakur (NCP), Smita Wagh, Prithviraj Deshmukh and Arun Adsad (BJP).
