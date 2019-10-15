BJP rebel takes 9-point oath for corruption-free governance in Bhayandar

Bhayandar: Promising overall progress of the twin-city in a corruption-free manner, BJP rebel Geeta Jain, who is contesting from the Mira Bhayandar (145) assembly segment as an independent, released her poll manifesto on Tuesday.

While addressing media persons,Geeta Jain, a sitting BJP corporator who has also served as MBMC Mayor, took a nine-point oath affirming her commitment towards not indulging in corrupt practices.

In an apparent bid to convey a message that the existing dispensation was indulged in corrupt practices, the oath points hinted at eliminating the kick-back and commission system prevailing in tender allotment process of the civic body, putting an end to extortionist demands by contractors deployed to recover fees from hawkers and getting rid of land mafia who forcefully occupy others property.

Other promises in the manifesto include 100 percent implementation of judicial guidelines in context to protection of environment, on-the-go green cycle initiative, enhancing public transport system, shifting toll plaza, zero tolerance policy towards illegal constructions, creating job opportunities for local youth, rehabilitation of slums as per government guidelines, medical assistance cards for underprivileged, arts academy for cine-aspirants, waterways project amongst others.

Although a total of 12 candidates are in fray, this constituency is apparently inching towards a fierce triangular battle between Geeta Jain (Ind), sitting legislator Narendra Mehta (BJP) and Congress strongman Muzaffar Hussain.