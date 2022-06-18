BJP opposes tenders for renovation of Deonar Abattoir, demands to cancel it immediately

BJP has opposed tender of renovation of Deonar Abattoir. According to them, tenders are called for the benefit of foreign company. BJP has demanded to cancel tender immediately to save money of Mumbaikars.

BJP MLA Mihir Kotecha alleged that through the tender process some ministers of MVA will get benefit of Rs.160 cr.

Recently tenders of Rs.400 cr were invited for the renovation work of Deonar Abattoir. BJP leaders alleged that tender has been tweaked such a way that foreign company will get benefit out of it. Conditions of tenders are so big that none of the other Indian companies can enter into the bidding process. As on today, 500 to 600 animals are being slaughtered at the abattoir but in tender, BMC has put condition that the company who has capacity to slaughter 25 thousand animals in a day can enter into the tendering process. BJP claimed that as of today no Indian company has such huge capacity.

According to BJP, they came to know that Ahmadnagar based company has already given order of Rs.100 cr machinery from Korea. The consultant of the tender is black listed.

Tender doesn't mention about environment and pollution related issues. Kotecha alleged that after huge slaughtering of animals, huge amount of carbon will be emitted. It means Aditya Thackeray's policies for improving environment is nothing but a publicity stunt.

BJP Corporator, Vinod Mishra said, "Along with the renovation tender another tender was invited to run abattoir for four years. Who will enter in such a bid if contractor has no idea about new machinery and it's operation?"

Mishra alleged that all the process of tender is suspicious. Hence, requested BMC commissioner to scrap the tenders and new tenders should be invited. BJP leaders also warned to go to court if their demand is not accepted.