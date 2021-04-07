BJP opposes reinstating of suspended official in BMC

During the standing committee meeting at the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) on Wednesday, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) opposed a proposal of reinstating a suspended official - Sambhaji Patil into his earlier position.

Patil was suspended from his clerical post back in December 2010, after the standing committee passed a unanimous resolution after he was accused of forging official BMC documents and duping job aspirants by Rs 17 lakhs. Patil was arrested in 2010, however, he was released on bail in January 2011, since then the case is pending at the high court.

On Wednesday, a proposal was tabled at the standing committee, seeking approval for his reappointment.

While the BJP opposed the proposal, the ruling Shiv Sena, Congress, and Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) supported the proposal, clearing it with a majority.

Prabhakar Shinde - group leader of the party in the BMC said that it's unethical to reinstate the accused into the position as he is accused of serious crimes and the matter is still due.

"Former home minister - Anil Deshmukh recently submitted his resignation on moral grounds, we expected the leader of the opposition to oppose this proposal, but it's unfortunate to see him backing this move," said Bhalchandra Shirsat senior BJP corporator, in the meeting.

Calling a press conference, immediately after the meeting, standing committee chairperson - Yashwant Jadhav said that all the allegations made against the accused are baseless and the municipal body has done a proper background check, before floating the proposal of his reappointment.

"The accused is on suspension for more than ten years now and throughout this period, the BMC has been paying him half his salary which amounts to Rs 25 lakhs till date," said Jadhav.

"Which is why we have decided to reinstate him as we can't keep paying him half his salary for doing nothing, if the court rules any order against him, then we will take a further stop," Jadhav added.

Meanwhile, the BJP in BMC had also threatened to move the Bombay High Court if the civic body doesn't launch an immediate enquiry in the Sunrise Hospital fire issue and pay a compensatory amount to the kin of the deceased.

"Last year 12 patients died due to low oxygen pressure at a Jogeshwari hospital, the civic body is yet to produce the detailed report of that investigation, now nine more patients have died in this hospital fire," Vinod Mishra, group leader of the party in BMC told FPJ.

"We are preparing a report and will write to the civic administration to take necessary steps at the earliest, if they don't penalise those who are guilty we will move the court," Mishra said.