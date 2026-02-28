 BJP Office-Bearer Nitin Deshmukh Civilly Imprisoned Under Assembly Privilege Warrant, Lodged In Arthur Road Jail
According to police, the civil imprisonment was executed by Crime Branch Unit 1 at its Powai office premises. Deshmukh was subsequently produced before the competent authority and lodged in Arthur Road Jail.

Poonam AprajUpdated: Saturday, February 28, 2026, 12:04 AM IST
Mumbai: BJP office-bearer Nitin Deshmukh was taken into civil imprisonment for two days on Friday by Unit 1 of the Mumbai Crime Branch from Powai following the issuance of a warrant by the Legislative Assembly under its special privilege powers, police officials said.

According to police, the civil imprisonment was executed by Crime Branch Unit 1 at its Powai office premises. Deshmukh was subsequently produced before the competent authority and lodged in Arthur Road Jail.

Officials stated that the warrant had been issued by the Legislative Assembly invoking its special privilege powers, under which Deshmukh has been civilly imprisoned for two days. Further details regarding the case and the grounds for invoking the privilege are awaited.

