BJP netas meet governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari

He also mentioned, Patil will speak with the party high command to take forward the action on the government formation.

Hours after the meeting, Shiv Sena Member of Parliament (MP) and spokesperson, Sanjay Raut criticised the BJP for delaying the process of government formation so that the Centre can impose President’s rule in the state.

“The BJP leaders met governor today, but didn’t stake claim. They want to create a situation for the imposition of President’s rule in the state,” said Raut told a press conference on Thursday.

The senior Sena leader further asserted, people of Maharashtra want the next CM to be from Sena. He clearly said BJP doesn’t have the numbers to form the government.

“BJP doesn’t have the numbers to form the government, but Sena has. We will show the numbers on the floor of the house. We have our options ready,” he added.

He also stated, Sena chief, Uddhav Thackeray is firm on Sena’s claim over the CM’s post as the people’s mandate is for the Mahayuti, which includes the “50:50 formula” of equal power and sharing the CM’s post for two and half years each on rotation.

“BJP is now backtracking from acknowledging the equal power-sharing formula, but Sena won’t give up its claim on the CM post come what may,” asserted the Sena spokesperson.

