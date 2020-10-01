BJP MP Narayan Rane tests positive for COVID-19

Former Chief Minister and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Member of the Parliament (MP) Narayan Rane has tested positive for COVID-19. He urged those who came in his contact to take due care.

“I have tested COVID-19 positive. I am doing fine. As per doctor’s advice, I will be in isolation for a few days. Those who came in contact should take care. I will soon be back in public service,” said Rane in his tweet.

Rane has been travelling quite often to his home district Sindhudurg and also actively working in Mumbai. He has been at the forefront to target the Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray and the Maha Vikas Aghadi government in general on the handling of the coronavirus pandemic. Amidst the present crisis, Rane met the Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari and demanded the imposition of the President Rule in Maharashtra.