BJP MP Anil Bonde promises Rs 25 lakh to each village if BJP comes to power

BJP MP Anil Bonde in video from Nagpur, is heard announcing on-stage that he will distribute Rs 25 lakh to each village from his MP fund if the BJP flag is furled in all the villages. Bonde was speaking at an event of South Central Zone Cultural Center in Nagpur.

"In the last three years, roads have deteriorated, and like Sarang bhau said, there's PM Modi in Centre and Devendra Fadnavis in Mumbai and if in each of the gram panchayats, the saffron party flag is furled, I will donate Rs 25 lakh to each of the villages from my MP fund," Bonde is heard saying in the video.

The event was organised by Ministry of Culture. Bonde represents the Morshi Assembly Constituency.