BJP moves HC against sudden elections of Vidhan Parishad's deputy chief

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has moved the Bombay High Court through its state general secretary Sujitsingh Thakur, against the decision of the chairman of state's legislative council, to hold elections to the post of its deputy chairman on Tuesday. The party has claimed that by the "sudden" decision, the Maharashtra government and the Vidhan Parishad's chairman has deprived many a members of the council (MLCs) of their right to vote.

A bench of Justices Nitin Jamdar and Milind Jadhav is likely to hear the matter on Wednesday.

In his petition, Thakur has claimed that the chairman of the upper house declared his decision to hold elections only a day prior to the election day (i.e. on Monday). He has claimed that the state has totally ignored the prevalent pandemic in Maharashtra.

Apart from the sudden elections, Thakur has also questioned the rationale behind imposing a condition of making mandatory for every member of the house to undergo a Covid test. "It is said that only those who would test negative would be allowed to attend the session and vote. But those who would be infected, won't be able to exercise their legal right to vote," the plea highlighted.

Thakur has also highlighted the fact that several regions in Maharashtra are facing a flood-like situation and thus, not every member would be in a position to travel to the house and would therefore be deprived of the right to vote.

The plea accordingly seeks staying of the sudden elections.