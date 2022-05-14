BJP MLA Nitesh Rane poses four questions to CM Uddhav Thackeray ahead of latter's rally

BJP leader Nitesh Rane raised four questions before Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray ahead of the later's public rally at BKC. Rane expressed concern over farmers' plight, unemployment and Hindus in Maharashtra.

"Would you arrest Owaissi for hailing Aurangzeb and threatening Hindus in Maharashtra?" The question came after MIM leader Akbaruddin Owaisi went to Aurangzeb's tomb in Maharashtra to pay respect.

On the issue of surplus sugarcane production, Rane asked, "Would you help sugarcane farmers by crushing surplus sugarcane or favour the factory owners?" He also asked "If action would be taken against insurance companies for not giving crop insurance to farmers?"

Reminding the government about its announcement to bring employment, the BJP MLA said, "Was the mega recruitment drive announcement only a false promise of Maha Vikas Aghadi government?"

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Saturday, May 14, 2022, 04:47 PM IST