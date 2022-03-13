BJP MLA Nitesh Rane & brother Nilesh booked for remark against Sharad Pawar

Union minister Narayan Rane's sons--BJP MLA Nitesh Rane and former MP Nilesh Rane--were booked for alleging NCP Chief Sharad Pawar to have connections with underworld fugitive Dawood Ibrahim. A case was registered at Mumbai's Azad Maidan Police Station on the complaint of NCP leader Suraj Chavan who claimed that Nitesh and Nilesh were defaming Pawar by raising false allegations. The complaint added that the allegations were meant to harass the NCP as well.

The case was registered under IPC section 153 (wantonly giving provocation with intent to cause riots), 497 (defamation) and 570 (punishment for defamation).

‘’A case has been filed against me and my brother over the statement I made. If MVA & Pawar Ji, have so much love for Dawood Ibrahim, then they should remove Gandhi ji's photo from their cabin and put up Dawood's photo. Cases have been filed against us after we exposed the MVA government," said Nitesh Rane.

Earlier, Nilesh at the press conference had questioned NCP leaders for not seeking the resignation of senior minister Nawab Malik who was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in a money laundering case. “Why is NCP chief Sharad Pawar not asking Nawab Malik to resign? Malik’s links with Dawood Ibrahim and his land deal with the 1993 bomb blast convict have become public. Yet, the NCP is protecting him. Why? It only shows and makes many to suspect if there is any link between Pawar and Dawood Ibrahim?” he had asked.

It was sharply criticised by the NCP which strongly denied those charges as baseless and politically motivated.

