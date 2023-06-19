 BJP Members Violate Judicial Orders, Nail Party Flags to Trees in Mira Bhayandar
This type of nailing damages the tissues responsible for the free flow of water and nutrients throughout the tree system.

Suresh GolaniUpdated: Monday, June 19, 2023, 09:04 PM IST
Mira Bhayandar: Members of the local BJP unit in a blatant violation of judicial orders have mercilessly nailed their party flags to the trunks of hundreds of trees in Bhayandar to mark the completion of 9 years of the Modi-led government. This type of nailing damages the tissues responsible for the free flow of water and nutrients throughout the tree system.

However, the BJP seems to be more concerned with exploiting the lungs of the earth as a free-of-cost advertising platform to propagate the achievements of the government, which boasts about its environmentally friendly initiatives. Sadly, the ground reality reveals that they are doing exactly the opposite by committing such acts. Notably, officials from the tree authority attached to the Mira Bhayandar Municipal Corporation (MBMC) are also turning a blind eye to these illegalities, probably because the culprits in this crime are members of the ruling party.

