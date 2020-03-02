BJP legislator’s SUV seized; cops suspect used by former MLA to flee twin city

Bhayandar: The Mira Road police seized an SUV of a sitting corporator, allegedly used by former BJP legislator Narendra Mehta (48) and his accomplice Sanjay Tharthare, accused in a rape and harassment case, to flee the twin-city.

The white SUV (regn no. MH04 JJ 5252) owned by a BJP corporator was brought to the Mira Road police station on Sunday. Police were on a lookout for the corporator’s to track Mehta’s location, who has been into hiding ever since police lodged an FIR against him for rape and harassment of a woman corporator from his own party in Mira Bhayandar Municipal Corporation on Friday.