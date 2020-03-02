BJP legislator’s SUV seized; cops suspect used by former MLA to flee twin city

Bhayandar: The Mira Road police seized an SUV of a sitting corporator, allegedly used by former BJP legislator Narendra Mehta (48) and his accomplice Sanjay Tharthare, accused in a rape and harassment case, to flee the twin-city.
The white SUV (regn no. MH04 JJ 5252) owned by a BJP corporator was brought to the Mira Road police station on Sunday. Police were on a lookout for the corporator’s to track Mehta’s location, who has been into hiding ever since police lodged an FIR against him for rape and harassment of a woman corporator from his own party in Mira Bhayandar Municipal Corporation on Friday.
Notably, an undated video in which the accused are seen alighting from an SUV indicating their presence on Mumbai-Pune expressway had gone viral on social media on Saturday. “Yes, we have seized the vehicle, as suspectedly they had used it to escape the police dragnet,” confirmed a senior cop, privy to the probe.
The complainant who hails from the backward community, has alleged Mehta, initially on emotional grounds and later on the virtue of his political clout, sexually assaulted her for two decades on the false pretext of marriage. A case under the under section 376 (rape) and other relevant sections of IPC and SC & ST Act, 1989, was filed against them at Mira Road police station.
(For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)