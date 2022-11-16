BJP legislator Gopichand Padalkar demands management change at Mahajyoti institute

BJP MLC Gopichand Padalkar | File

Bharatiya Janata Party MLC Gopichand Padalkar ha requested Maharashtra deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis to look into the discrepancies at Mahatma Jyotiba Phule Research and Training institute (Mahajyoti).

Padalkar has levelled allegations the students from socially backward classes are losing out on opportunities due to mismanagement at the institute.

In a letter to Fadnavis, Padalkar demanded change of institute's managing director for better functioning.

“When you were the CM, we established Mahajyoti naming it after social reformer Mahatma Jyotiba Phule. The idea was to increase the percentage of Dalit Bahujan students and those from low income backgrounds in administration, to develop their skills, and to conduct a strategic study of various problems in the Bahujan society,” he said.

He alleged that the Maha Vikas Aghadi government however failed to manage the institute and that the administrative system completely collapsed despite students raising their voices repeatedly.

Gopichand Padalkar's letter to Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis | FPJ

The MVA government was responsible to encourage malpractices in the administration of the institute, he alleged.

"There are many media reports against Mahajyoti's MD and Secretary of the department. Students should have freedom to choose from which institution they want to take training for competitive exams," he wrote alleging that the management is forwarding the same contracts from the time of MVA government.

The BJP leader alerted that this malfunctioning is harming the image of the Shinde-Fadanvis government. “We have established Mahajyoti institute with a noble cause. In order to achieve this cause, the institution's managing director should be removed. An officer with sensitivity towards bahujan students should be appointed at the place. It is necessary to have a transparent functioning and benefit of the students,” Padalkar added.