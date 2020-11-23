BJP leaders held in Thane for protesting against inflated electricity bills

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) activists and leaders were held by the police for agitating against the hefty electricity bills levied during the lockdown phase. The protest was headed by party Members of the Legislative Assembly (MLAs) and Members of the Parliament (MPs) in front of the electricity office in Thane on Monday. The government had denied to provide concession over the high inflated bills issued by Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company Limited (MSEDCL).

"This protest was held following the recent announcement by the state Energy Minister Nitin Raut about not providing concession for the hefty electricity bills to consumers. Many have lost their jobs. And the Energy Minister has done justice to them," said Sanjay Kelkar, an MLA from Thane.

"If the government fails to take any proper decision regarding the concession, we will again stage a protest," he added. The protest held by BJP activists was carried at MSEDCL office at Wagle estate and other 12 different spots in Thane by holding placards. BJP activists, including leaders who agitated at the MSEDCL office at Wagle Estate in Thane, were held by Shrinagar police station, Thane. However, they were later released.