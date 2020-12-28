BJP leaders forcing me to help topple MVA govt: Sanjay Raut

Mumbai: In a sensational revelation, Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut on Monday claimed that for the past one year, some senior Bharatiya Janata Party leaders have been indirectly forcing him to topple the Maha Vikas Aghadi government headed by Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray.

"Some senior leaders are meeting me continuously attempting to convince me not to continue supporting the MVA as they have made all preparations to bring it down. They even showed me a list of 22 NCP and Sena MLAs who will be slapped with cases, arrested and forced to quit the government," Raut contended.

However, he made it clear that all efforts and threats by the BJP using the CBI or ED or any other agency, send notices or arrests, to browbeat the Shiv Sena-Nationalist Congress Party-Congress will not succeed and they cannot even "harm a hair" of the MVA government.

"This is a political war and we shall only fight it politically." Raut declared.