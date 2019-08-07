BJP leaders’ dance gets flak

Mumbai: “Mungala tu Mungala, Mai Good ki Dali, Mangata hai to Aaja rasiya, Naahi to main ye Chali...” is the song which compels anybody to dance.

But a dance on this song by the BJP office bearers of Tehsil unit in Akola has attracted sharp criticism. The BJP workers in Barshitakli danced on this Mungala song after the meeting for Mahajanadesh yatra was over.

This appalling feat coincides with the tragic event of five farmers attempt-of-suicide on the same day.

CM Fadnavis is on his state-wide tour and is currently in Vidarbha. There was a meeting of BJP office bearers at the party office in Barshitakli and post the meeting they performed this feat.

The office bearers include Avinash Mahalle, Barshitakli block president, Ganesh Zalake, general secretary, Sunil Thorat, general secretary, Yuva Morcha’s teshsil president Ganesh Lule, Govardhan Kakad, local BJP leader and Nilesh Hande, personal assistant of BJP legislator Harish Pimpale.