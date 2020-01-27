BJP leader Pankaja Munde to hold day-long hunger strike over Marathwada water crisis

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Pankaja Munde will be leading a day-long hunger strike and protest here on Tuesday to outline the issue of water crisis in the region.

"We are going to organise a day-long hunger strike over the issue of Marathawada water crisis and want the Uddhav Thackrey government to take measures to resolve the same. The protest is also about other problems which are in Maharashtra", she said.