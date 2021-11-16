Mumbai cruise drug bust: BJP leader Mohit Kamboj invites Nawab Malik for debate on national television

Maharashtra Minister and Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Nawab Malik on Tuesday posted a screenshot of WhatsApp chats between NCB's drugs-on-cruise case witness K P Gosavi and an alleged informer.

Following this, BJP leader Mohit Kamboj aka Mohit Bharatiya, who has locked horns with Malik on many occasions before, invited him to a one on one debate on national television.

"Stop This WAR From #PressConference & #Twitter" I Invite @nawabmalikncp On One To One (Face To Face) Debate on National Channel! Let’s Debate With Facts - Reality - Proofs! India Should Know Truth not Fake Stories! @republic Should Take Initiative & Invite Both Of Us !" he tweeted.

"If Any Other Media House Also Takes Initiative To Make A Debate of Both Of Us I Welcome That !" he tweeted further.

Kamboj had earlier targeted Malik alleging that one Sunil Patil, close to NCP leaders, was the mastermind in the cruise drug bust case.

However, Malik hit back claiming that Kambhoj was part of Sameer Wankhede’s 'private army', and together they have trapped Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan Khan.

He also said that although Kamboj was involved in a Rs 1,100 crore bank scam, central agencies - Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and Enforcement Directorate (ED) didn't raid his premises.

Malik had earlier said that a total of 11 persons were detained after drug bust on the Cordelia cruise ship off Mumbai coast. However, three of them including Rishabh Sachdeva, the brother-in-law of a BJP leader Mohit Bharatiya (formerly, Kamboj) were later released.

"The NCB must reply why they were released from detention," Malik had demanded.

Kamboj is the owner of a private conglomerate firm- KBJ Group and his businesses are spread across various sectors such as entertainment, bullion jewellery, real estate, and hospitality.

Kamboj's claim to fame was in 2019 when he changed his surname to Bharatiya. According to reports, he changed his surname in order to inspire people to rise above caste, creed, religion and other factors that cause division in society.

