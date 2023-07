BJP Leader Appeals FM for Extension In Income Tax Return Filing Deadline | representative pic

New Delhi/ Mumbai: Senior BJP leader Atul Shah has urged Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman to extend the time limit for filing income-tax returns by at least one week. The current deadline is July 30.

Shah said the heavy rains have created havoc in Mumbai, and many taxpayers and Chartered Accountants (CAs) are finding it difficult to cope with the situation. "As a special case, I have requested the FM to extend the deadline by a week," Shah explained.