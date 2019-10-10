BJP kickstarts star campaign with Yogi Adityanath in the driver's seat

Mumbai: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) kick started their star election campaign in Mumbai for the upcoming assembly polls on Thursday, with the Uttar Pradesh chief minister, Yogi Adityanath. The UP CM was the maiden star campaigner for the saffron party.

Campaigning at the North Mumbai constituency Kandivali (East) for the BJP and Shiv Sena alliance candidates, Adityanath said, in the upcoming elections the fight is not ruling vs. opposition. "This is a fight between Congress-Nationalist Congress Party's misrule vs. BJP's development agenda," said Adityanath. He also informed, this year, Maharashtra will celebrate Diwali two days in advance.

"On October 26, we will light 5 lakh diyas in Ayodhya. It will be a rehearsal for October 24, when Diwali will be celebrated in Maharashtra," stated Adityanath. He added, if there a government of the same parties in both Centre and the state, the road to development is smoother.

"The Congress ruled for decades but didn't do half of the developmental work which Devendra Fadnavis has done in the last five years," stated Adityanath.

Taking a jibe at the Congress leader and Member of Parliament Rahul Gandhi's Cambodia trip, the UP CM stated, "Rahul Gandhi aspires to be a Prime Minister, but when there are elections in Maharashtra and Haryana, he flew out of the country."

"Few months back there was severe floods at Maharashtra, was he present? These people who aspire to become leaders don't even participate at the grassroot politics," he added.

He further informed, in the last five years, not a single terrorist attack has occurred in Maharashtra, but during the tenure of Congress many terrorist attacks took place, often.

"Following the surgical strikes and Balakot airstrike, Pakistan has got a clear picture of India's strength. Now they will think million times before taking any wrong step," asserted Adityanath.

Before his North Mumbai rally, Adityanath had addressed another one at Kalbadevi on Thursday afternoon.

Union Finance minister, Nirmala Sitharaman also addressed a press meet at the BJP head office, at Nariman point.

Union minister Smriti Irani is supposed to address a press conference on Friday.