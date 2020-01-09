BJP is using goons to defame JNU, says Nawab Malik

Mumbai: Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) spokesperson and Maharashtra minister Nawab Malik on Thursday launched a scathing attack on BJP and alleged that the party is using goons to defame Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU).

"After not succeeding in capturing JNU ideologically, they [BJP] are using goons to defame it. Planned propaganda is being spread to malign its reputation," Nawab Malik told ANI.