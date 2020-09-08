BJP holds protest against MVA over COVID-19 situation; Twitter asks 'where is social distancing?'

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Tuesday held a protest in Mumbai outside the state assembly against Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray-led Maharashtra government over the COVID-19 situation in the state.
Meanwhile, the party was trolled on social media as there was no social distancing visible between the leaders. "At least maintain social distancing when you are protesting against Covid-19," a Twitter user wrote.
"Please protest, but atleast wear mask properly and maintain social distancing while protesting! Set an example," said another Twitter user.
Here are a few Twitter reactions:
On Monday, a total of 16,429 new COVID-19 cases and 423 deaths were reported in the state, taking the total number of cases to 9,23,641 in the state, Public Health Department said.
According to the official data, as many as 14,922 people were discharged after recovering from the virus on Monday.
The total number of cases in the state includes 6,59,322 recoveries and 27,027 deaths while active cases stood at 2,36,934.
Meanwhile, the Maharashtra government has slashed the cost of COVID-19 tests in private laboratories by almost 40 per cent on Monday. Senior health officials confirmed the development, stating that now individuals would not have to pay more than Rs 2,000 to get tested at private laboratories.
Sudhakar Shinde, CEO, State Health Assurance Society, said they had formed a committee to set the charges for COVID-19 testing at private labs and submitted their recommendation to the state government, which has approved it and the same will be implemented from Tuesday.
“A cut in the cost of testing was much needed as the current prices charged by private labs are largely unaffordable, despite the reduction in the cost of producing kits,” he said.
