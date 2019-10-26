BJP has most MLAs with criminal records

Mumbai: It will come as a shocker to many, as in a latest report released on Friday by the Association of Democratic Reforms (ADR) it is revealed that of the 285 MLAs, 176 have declared criminal cases against them.

Of the MLAs with criminal records, 113 have serious criminal charges registered against them, as declared by them in the affidavits.

There are 2 MLAs who have declared cases related to murder in the affidavits and 11 MLAs have attempt to murder cases registered against them. As many as 4 MLAs have declared kidnapping cases pending against them.

Of the 105 newly-elected Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLAs, 65 have declared criminal charges against them, and 40 have serious criminal charges.

Further, 31 of the 55 Shiv Sena MLAs have declared that criminal charges have registered against them, and 26 of them have been facing serious criminal cases.

53 MLAs from the NCP and 26 MLAs from the Congress also have declared criminal cases against them. It is also revealed that 100 of the 105 MLAs from the BJP and 51 of the Sena 55 MLAs have declared assets worth more than Rs 1 crore.

BJP’s Parag Shah who contested from Ghatkopar (East) and Mangal Prabhat Lodha from Malabar Hills lead the chart of most asset owners.

Shah has declared assets worth Rs500 crore, whereas Lodha’s asset valued at Rs441 crore. Lodha has shown salary and income from investments as his source of income, whereas Shah has shown business as his source of income.

Both Shah and Lodha also top the chart of candidates with high income. Shah has declared a total income of Rs33 crore, whereas Lodha has shown a total income of Rs11 crore.